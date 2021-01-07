'The Color Wizard' uses his artistry to brighten up Portland

Mural artist Jared Goulette, aka 'The Color Wizard,' is collaborating with Portland officials to spruce up the city's landscape

PORTLAND, Maine — A collaboration between professional mural artist Jared Goulette, also known as "The Color Wizard," Portland Community Policing, and the Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department has brought a new mural to Portland's landscape.



The newest mural is called “Colors of the Coast,” which Goulette began painting this week on the Bath House near the East End Beach boat launch.

Goulette has painted seven murals in Portland and 15 total in Maine this year. Other murals Goulette has painted in collaboration with the city of Portland include the "Local Feathers" mural in Deering Oaks Park, the "Pleasant Waters" mural at Pleasant Street Park, as well as several city-owned utility boxes.

Portland Community Police said murals in public spaces help decrease littering and vandalism while increasing the value of the spaces for businesses and residents.