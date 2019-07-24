PORTLAND, Maine — The car suspected of being involved in a Portland hit-and-run earlier this month that fatally injured a skateboarder has been located, police confirmed Tuesday.

Nearly two weeks ago on July 10, Portland police officers responded to the collision along Cumberland Avenue in Portland's Parkside neighborhood. Wayne Harwood, 25, was seriously injured.

The car, described by police as a white sedan with presumed damage to its passenger side, fled the scene and was last seen heading east.

Harwood died three days later at Maine Medical Center.

Portland police said that early last week they located the vehicle they believe was involved in the fatal collision, making use of a tip received from someone who saw the story from press coverage.

The car's possible connection to the collision, if any, won't be confirmed until after forensic testing is completed, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing.