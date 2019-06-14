PORTLAND, Maine — A student reportedly armed with a weapon was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Portland, according to police and school officials.

Due to the report, Portland's Deering High School campus entered a lockdown, called for by the school's resource officer, an official said.

Police said they responded to the high school at about noon. They said the person who was reportedly armed was taken into custody at 1 p.m.

No further threat was apparent, police said, and the area was deemed safe.

Deering High School students had already been dismissed at 11:15 a.m., a school official said, so the safety measure was limited to any stragglers or staff who hadn't yet left the building.

Police said no threat was made against Deering High School.

In a voicemail to parents, a Longfellow Elementary School official said that about 30 minutes after students' dismissal, officials were informed that a "non-Longfellow student showed a weapon to several non-Longfellow students down by the basketball court behind Longfellow School."

The official is heard saying that several students reported the incident and police were called, and that "the student" had just been "contained."

Longfellow, Deering and Lincoln Middle School all went into lockdown, the official said.

Though the official referred to the person as "the student," it wasn't clear whether the student went to any of the three aforementioned schools — only that it was a non-Longfellow Elementary School student.