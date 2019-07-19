PORTLAND, Maine — Regional Public Affairs Specialist Paul Hughes told NEWS CENTER Maine the Social Security office located at 550 Forest Avenue in Portland "was no longer appropriate for SSA operations."

Hughes said the office will not be reopening at the location, and a new spot has not been decided upon yet.

Officials said the office closed in April because of "facility issues."

The Regional Communications Director for the Social Security Administration, Stephen Richardson, said services to the public have gone "uninterrupted." Some Social Security employees are working out of a temporary space at the U.S. Customs House at 312 Fore Street in Portland.

A sign posted at the 550 Forest Ave. location refers people to SSA field offices in Saco and Auburn or to conduct their Social Security business online or by phone.