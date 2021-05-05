SILVER ALERT: Yarmouth man last seen asking Portland PD for directions to Maine Medical Center

94-year-old Richard Wood is believed to be in the Portland area, police said.

MAINE, USA — The Yarmouth Police Department is currently searching for Richard Wood, 94-years-old of Yarmouth.

According to police, Wood left his residence around 3:15 p.m. to go be with his wife at Maine Medical Center. At 6:15 p.m., Wood flagged down a Portland police officer for directions to Maine Medical Center, police said.

He made it to Maine Medical Center but left, and his whereabouts are unknown. According to police, he is driving a beige 2009 Chevy Impala, with a Maine passenger car registration 4861.