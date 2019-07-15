PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a robber who stole drugs from a Portland drug store Sunday.

Rite Aid at 290 Congress St., in Portland's India Street neighborhood, was robbed shortly after 4 p.m., according to police.

A man approached the pharmacist and handed him a note demanding drugs, police said. He fled after being given an undisclosed amount of drugs.

The robber's described as a white male in his 20s who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, gray flat-brim hat and carrying a gray backpack.

No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

via Portland Police Department