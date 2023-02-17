Police warn of 'suspicious' man allegedly luring student with dog near Portland school

"The man was heard trying to coax the student away from the area, saying he needed help with his dog," police said in Friday's release.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police put out a release Friday to alert the public of a "suspicious" man who was allegedly attempting to lure students off school property.

Officers were dispatched to Reiche Elementary School shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday after a parent reported seeing a man with a dog interacting with a student in an area just off school property.

"The man was heard trying to coax the student away from the area, saying he needed help with his dog," police said in Friday's release. "The student refused and ran inside of the school. The man realized the alert parent was watching and quickly walked away and was not located by police."

The school reportedly learned the man may have been near the school Tuesday afternoon as well, according to officials.

Police said officers and school personnel have increased their presence at the school during the school day.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin, scruffy, white man in his 30s. The medium-sized dog was gray with white spots. Police said the man was last seen in the area of Pine Street and Brackett Street.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation to call 207-874-8575. People can also text keyword PPDME and a message to 847411.

"Both the student and the parent did the right thing as the child fled to a safe place and the parent was an active witness and alerted the school to what they saw," police said in the release. "Parents are encouraged, when possible, to drop their children off at safe locations within the school property. This is also an opportunity to remind your children to use caution around adults they don’t know."