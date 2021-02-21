Portland's racial equity panel calls for more police oversight

Council-appointed committee recommends new city department to address racial bias in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — A panel appointed to fight racism in Portland is recommending a stronger police oversight board and a new city department to address racial bias in city policies, among other suggestions being presented to City Council on Monday.

The Racial Equity Steering Committee, which was appointed by Mayor Kate Snyder and the City Council in the wake of widespread Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year, is expected to deliver a report at the council’s Monday meeting, the Portland Press Herald reported.