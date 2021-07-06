Portland's hazard pay provision won't take effect until January 2022, rules Maine Supreme Court

The provision for extra pay during declared emergencies was included in a minimum wage proposal that will increase that rate from $12 to $15 an hour by 2025

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Nov. 4, 2020, after Portland voters voted to increase the city's minimum wage from $12 to $15 an hour by 2025.

The Maine Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Portland's voter-approved hazard pay provision will not take effect until January 2022.

The provision raises the emergency wage for Portland workers to time-and-a-half pay when the governor or the city declares a state of emergency. Tuesday's judgment affirms a Superior Court judgment from February.

The provision for extra wages during a declared emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic was included in a minimum wage proposal that will increase that rate from $12 to $15 an hour by 2025. It was approved by more than 60% of voters in a local referendum in November.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce sued to delay the hazard pay, arguing the initiative was invalid under the Maine Constitution and the Portland City Code. The chamber also contended that lifting the minimum wage from $12 to $18 during the pandemic would hurt businesses that are already struggling.

"Without commenting on the direct issue in which this ordinance seeks to address, we're pleased the court agreed that our legal interpretation of the ordinance was correct as we strive to fulfill our obligation of implementing voter approved ordinances," Jessica Grondin, communications director for the city of Portland, wrote in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.