More than 40 workers in the city of Portland spoke before the Health & Human Services Committee on a snowy Tuesday night at City Hall.

All of them in favor of Portland creating an ordinance that would mandate all workers in city limits receive a minimum of 48 hours of earned sick pay.

That ordinance would impact an estimated 19,000 workers in the city.

Marie Uwamahoro is one of those workers. She is a caregiver for the elderly and for people with mental disabilities. She says her job is very labor intensive; aside from cooking ad cleaning, she has to physically assist her clients with every aspect of their life.

Uwamahoro says she works without earned sick pay. She says oftentimes, she is forced to work while sick which is dangerous for her patients. When she is too sick or in pain to work, her family suffers. Uwamahoro is a single mom of four, and sends money back to her family in Rwanda.

"If I'm sick I don't get paid, and when I'm not getting paid I'm not able to take care of my kids," Uwamahoro said. "As an immigrant, I can tell you I left behind my people. If I don't work, everyone is affected universally."

Aaron Berger worked a part-time job in Portland's service industry up until recently. He says he worked years without receiving any paid sick time, and would have to go to work unwell so that he could make ends meet. On one occasion, he had to miss work for a back injury that he could not work through. It put him severely behind in bills.

"I had an injury on my lower back. I could walk but it was painful to do so and I had to call out for a week of work," Berger said. "Then, the medical bill took all of my rent and my next paycheck was half of what it was supposed to be. So in the blink of an eye, I ended up being a month behind rent."

The Health & Human Services Committee and Portland City Council at-large will vote on the ordinance in the next few months.