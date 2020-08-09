Portland woman hit and killed by Amtrak train

The train had four passengers and was headed toward Brunswick at the time. It was held at the site for about two hours while the incident was investigated.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 43-year-old Portland woman was struck by an Amtrak train early Tuesday morning and police said she died at the scene.

The woman, who was homeless and had been living in the woods in the Morrills Corner area for several weeks, was crossing the railroad tracks between Allen Avenue and Read Street at 12:30 a.m. when she was struck, according to police.

The train had four passengers and was headed toward Brunswick at the time. It was held at the site for about two hours while the incident was investigated.

Amtrak Police and Pan Am Railroad Police are assisting the Portland Police Department with the investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.