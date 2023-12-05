Portland woman 'horrified' after finding racist sticker on her car

Caitlin Sellhorn discovered the sticker on her car after parking along Portland’s Pine Street in front of Chaval restaurant.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland resident Caitlin Sellhorn said she was horrified the moment she discovered someone had put a racist sticker on her car.

"It said 'It's Great to White,'" Shellhorn told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Below the statement on the sticker was the name of the white supremacist political organization National Alliance, which calls for the creation of an all-white homeland, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Sellhorn said her car was parked on Pine Street Wednesday night in front of the Spanish and French restaurant Chaval while she was staying at her girlfriend's apartment.

"I left in the morning and [drove] home to get ready for work," explained Sellhorn. "Then when I came out to go to work, I realized I had this sticker on my car. I'm pretty sure it was put on my car overnight."

Sellhorn said she doesn't know anyone who would do this.

"They may have done it because I do have a lot of bumper stickers on my car that probably shows I’m a leftist," she said. "I guess they probably thought it was funny."

But it wasn’t funny to Sellhorn or Chaval’s co-owner Ilma Lopez.

"We do not stand for that by any means," Lopez said. "It dosen’t matter your background, it dosen’t matter the color of your skin, it dosen’t matter your religion, all of us are the same."

Sellhorn said she reported the incident, and that Portland police didn’t seem concerned.

NEWS CENTER Maine requested a comment from the department, but a spokesperson said they had no one available.

The sticker can still be seen on Sellhorn's car, but she's made a change to it.

"I covered it up so instead of 'It’s Great to be White,' it says 'It’s Great to be Gay' now," she explained. "It makes me happy to look at it."