Woman, 81, seriously injured after being pinned between cars in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — An 81-year-old Portland woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday after being pinned between two cars at a home on Dennett Street.
One of the cars was parked and the other was being driven by an 80-year-old Portland man, according to a release from Portland police. It happened around 5 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, police said the woman had stable vital signs. Police have not identified either of the two people involved.
Police said no charges have been filed.
Officials ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.