Woman, 81, seriously injured after being pinned between cars in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — An 81-year-old Portland woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday after being pinned between two cars at a home on Dennett Street.

One of the cars was parked and the other was being driven by an 80-year-old Portland man, according to a release from Portland police. It happened around 5 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning, police said the woman had stable vital signs. Police have not identified either of the two people involved.

Police said no charges have been filed.