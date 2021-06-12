Portland swears in new City Councilors, reconsiders emergency shelter licensing

The Portland City Council, with three new members, voted unanimously to reconsider an emergency shelter licensing plan that was originally approved three weeks ago

PORTLAND, Maine — New faces joined the Portland City Council on Monday. At it's meeting, the Council inaugurated three newly elected members over its Zoom meeting.

Those new councilors are Anna Trevorrow representing District 1, Victoria Pelletier representing District 2, and At-Large Councilor Roberto Rodriguez. Those councilors replace outgoing City Councilors Nicholas Mavodones, Belinda Ray, and Spencer Thibodeau.

After an inauguration ceremony and an opportunity for current councilors to recognize outgoing councilors, the council returned to its business meeting agenda.

One of the main agenda items discussed relates to the future of emergency shelters in the city.

The City Council voted unanimously to reconsider new licensing requirements for emergency shelters, which was originally approved by the Council 7-1 at its meeting three weeks ago.

"The reason behind my request for reconsideration is that three of us on the council did request for a workshop, which we were denied," Councilor Pious Ali said.

Ali said that he voted in favor of the license requirements at the Nov. 15 meeting so that he would be allowed procedurally to request reconsideration as the council did not vote in favor of a workshop for the issue originally. Councilor Andrew Zarro was the lone dissenting vote at that meeting.

"I'm not against licensing. I don't think any of us necessarily are against licensing for shelters. I think we just wanted a little bit more time ironing this out," Zarro said at the meeting Monday.

The Council is now expected to hold a workshop on license requirements for emergency shelters on Jan. 5 and reconsider the item at its meeting on Jan. 19.

The proposed licensing requirements and enforcement provisions for emergency shelters to ensure the safety of clients and staff will include a two-tier fee structure for small and large emergency shelters, a bed density cap of 300 beds within a one-mile radius, a 1,000-foot buffer zone between shelters, a day space requirement, and exemptions for pre-existing emergency shelters.

Following the vote to reconsider shelter license requirements, the city also voted 5-4 not to renew the moratorium on new emergency shelters in the Bayside neighborhood that was put in place in June.

It is set to expire on Dec. 14.

The City Council agenda states "The moratorium was put in place in June following the Council's finding that the City's existing ordinances regulating emergency shelters in Bayside are inadequate to protect the Bayside neighborhood from myriad public health & safety issues from the further concentration of emergency shelters in that neighborhood. The moratorium put a hold on new shelters in Bayside while the City worked to develop and enact a licensing ordinance to address those public health and safety issues."