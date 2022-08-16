Starbucks in Portland second to unionize in Maine

Starbucks located at 176 Middle Street in Portland has filed to unionize, a Twitter post says.

PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks located at 176 Middle Street in Portland has filed to unionize, joining Biddeford to become the second Starbucks in Maine to form a union.

According to a Starbucks Workers United Twitter post on Tuesday, this is the first Starbucks store in Portland to form a union, and the second in the state.

The Starbucks store on Alfred Street in Biddeford previously unionized in mid-July with a 9-3 vote.

The 2nd Store in Maine, 1st store in Portland has joined the movement! Let's go Middle St. Partners! @MaineSBWU pic.twitter.com/xpQsPSInNT — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) August 16, 2022

Starbucks Workers United has helped organize dozens of Starbucks locations ever since a store in Buffalo, New York, became the first one to successfully unionize last fall.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories