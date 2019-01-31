PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest city is gearing up for its first trek at bike sharing.

The city of Portland on Thursday issued a request for proposals (RFP) from companies looking to pilot a bike-share program, petitioning for the design, marketing, operation and maintenance of a dockless bike share system.

Portland plans on entering a one-year agreement with the winning bidder to initiate the pilot in spring 2019, with an option to extend up to two years.

The pilot program could encompass the entire city or a smaller geographic area within, depending on proposals, the city said. About 200 bikes, both non-electric and electric-assist, will be permitted to start the pilot, and parking is expected to be allowed in the public right-of-way and at city parks.

Several responsibilities including system planning, operations, maintenance, customer service and finances are expected to be provided by the winning bidder at no cost to the city, though Portland staff will offer logistical support.

Here's the city's bike ordinance, which was amended in 2018.

Portland lists the following goals regarding the program:

Promote bicycling as safe and sustainable

Provide options for other transportation hubs

Decrease drive alone trips, increase share

Increase transportation to and from downtown

Expand low-cost transportation options

In July 2017, the Portland Press Herald reported that nonprofit Portland Bike Share intended to launch a bike-share program in spring 2018. The organization's plans included 50 bicycles at four stations and they had reportedly raised $400,000 to cover startup costs and first year costs.

It wasn't immediately clear whether that proposal had fell through.

Portland began studying the possibility of a bike-share program as early as 2013, two years after neighboring city Boston's launch of Hubway, now Blue Bikes, in 2011. Blue Bikes is privately run by Motivate, owned by Lyft.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine (bikemaine.org), both Norway and Machias already have their own modest bike-sharing programs.

Proposals for Portland's bike-share program are due Thursday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. RFP copies are available through the city's Purchasing Department at jrl@portlandmaine.gov or 207-874-8654.

According to the city, Portland has 23 miles of bicycle lanes, 3.5 miles of shared lanes, 5.5 miles of bicycle boulevards/neighborhood byways, 9 miles of shared use pathways and a 70-mile trail network through Portland Trails.