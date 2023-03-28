Student injured after school bus rear-ended by tractor-trailer in Portland

One student was brought to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland Public Schools bus was struck by a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.

Fifteen students were on the bus when the crash took place. One student was brought to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

Police were called to a report about the crash at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Allen Avenue, the release said.

The release stated that the bus was stopped in a left-turn lane "when a tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck the bus from behind."

The crash remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed.