Portland restaurant seeks donations for meals that will go to Maine Medical Center staff, community members in need

LB Kitchen is seeking donations for meals that will go to Maine Medical Center staff and/or donations to Cooking For Community.

PORTLAND, Maine — After raising enough money to deliver over 1,500 lunches to staff members at Maine Medical Center last spring, LB Kitchen in Portland is again trying to do its part for medical workers and members of the Portland community.

"Not only was it meaningful to get healthy food in the hands of healthcare providers, it was a lifeline for us as a business," LB Kitchen said of its campaign in the spring.

The restaurant said business picked up in the summer but now that we're settling into winter, they're seeing a lot of people struggling with food insecurity. The restaurant is seeking donations for more meals that will go to Maine Medical Center staff and/or donations to Cooking For Community, a local organization with the infrastructure to deliver meals to those in Portland who are in need of food.

Here's how the restaurant says people can donate:

This time we’re providing two options for donations. You can choose to send your donated meals to the medical workers or to Cooking For Community who has the infrastructure to deliver meals within our city to those in need. For every $10 donated, we’re providing lunch for 1 person. Once we raise enough funds to get to the required meal donation, we’ll prepare and deliver lunch to an entire staff division at Maine Med OR to a local organization in need. We’ve set up the donations in multiples of $10’s, but if you can donate x 2, 10 or 50, that would be incredible! You can donate through the link on our website, by adding a donation to your online lunch or breakfast order or mail a check to:

LB Kitchen

249 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

To donate to LB Kitchen's "Feed the Frontline" campaign, click HERE.