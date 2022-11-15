Changes recommended to Portland's food truck program

One change city staff recommended is lowering the number of spots for food trucks from 14 to seven.

PORTLAND, Maine — From those who dislike its trash to loud generators, Portland’s food truck program on the Eastern Promenade has its critics.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, staff with the City of Portland shared their ideas on how to address the public’s concerns.

Staff suggested dropping the number of dedicated food truck spots from 14 down to seven, which would be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The trucks would also be moved to the north side of the middle parking lot off Cutter Street.

On average, 5.9 food trucks were present every day this summer in the park, so a seventh spot is rarely needed, according to city staff.

Some people at the meeting expressed their support for the new recommendations while others say they don’t agree with cutting the number of spots available to food truck owners.

“If we are talking about only seven spaces and unlimited licenses, we are going to have daily drama with the food trucks arguing over the spots,” Dylan Gardener, Falafel Mafia Food Truck co-owner, said.

City staff also said they want to add picnic tables in the area and charge truck owners a $3,900 license fee.

Staff will be presenting their recommendations at a meeting set for Dec. 1 with the Parks Commission. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. and public comment will be taken.