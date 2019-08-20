PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland Public Works employee was killed Sunday when he was struck and killed by the trash truck he had been driving, the city said Tuesday.

A spokesperson said the city was mourning the loss and called it "tragic."

The worker was killed Sunday around 10 a.m. at a Public Works facility at 109 District Rd., located in outer Stroudwater, not far from Interstate 95.

According to the city, Martin Dinh of South Portland was nearing the end of his shift, and had just exited the vehicle before it fatally struck him.

Dinh, 46, was found around 1 p.m. by a citizen who had come to the facility to load materials, the city said. State police were called to examine and reconstruct, and the city also contacted the state medical examiner's office and the state Labor Department. All investigations were ongoing.

"I think of our City staff as one big family, and it is never easy when you lose one of your own, especially in such a tragic manner," City Manager Jon Jennings said in a statement. "We are all mourning Martin’s death, and praying for his wife and family during this extremely difficult time."

Dinh had been a city employee for about a year. He worked for the Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division as a maintenance worker.