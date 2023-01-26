Portland police warn of firearms being stolen from vehicles

Officials said vehicle break-ins are on the rise citywide.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said in a release Thursday that they are urging those who keep guns in their vehicles to ensure they are locked and secured.

While the department said it doesn't recommend leaving firearms in vehicles, you should make sure it's secured in a locked container and permanently attached to your vehicle if you do.

Two 9mm handguns were stolen from two separate vehicles on Jan. 25, according to police.