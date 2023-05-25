Portland police searching for missing teen

Vinny Rivard, 14, was last heard from Monday, but he may have been seen on video Wednesday in the area of St. John Street.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Portland teen who was last heard from Monday but may have been spotted on video in the area of St. John Street on Wednesday.

Portland police are seeking help from the public in locating 14-year-old Vinny Rivard, who was last heard from Monday after he reportedly said he was running away in a social media post, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Thursday.

Rivard is believed to have been captured on video in the area of St. John Street on Wednesday, according to the release.

Police said Rivard was last seen wearing a black Boston Celtics sweatshirt and that he is traveling with only a small backpack and no money.

Recent photos of Rivard show he has pink and black hair, but police said his hair was a faded brown color at the time he went missing.

Investigators with the Portland Police Department urge anyone who may have information about Rivard's whereabouts to contact them at 207-874-8575.