Portland police investigating reports of overnight shooting near Reiche Community School

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating reports of an overnight shooting near Reiche Community School.
The playground at the school, which is located on Brackett Street, closed temporarily Friday morning while police searched school grounds, according to a post on the school's website. School officials said students and staff were never at risk, and school started at 9 a.m.
Portland police said there is no active risk to the public and more information will be released "when appropriate."