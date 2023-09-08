Portland police investigating death at Western Promenade

"The man was pronounced deceased ... and the department is now investigating this as an unattended death," police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating the death of a man at a park in Portland's West End on Wednesday.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive 58-year-old man who was reportedly inside a tent in the cemetery area at Western Promenade, the Portland Police Department said in a news release.

"The man was pronounced deceased a short time later and the department is now investigating this as an unattended death," the release said.

Police said an autopsy will be scheduled and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

Investigators with the police department ask anyone who may have information to call them at 207-874-8575.

No additional information was released.