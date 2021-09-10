Portland police identify officer who shot, injured man near Preble Street

Portland, Maine police Officer Nevin Rand is on administrative leave pending investigation of shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland police officer is on administrative leave after he shot a man police say was a suspect in a reporter burglary on Oxford Street Saturday morning.

Interim Portland Police Chief Gorham said Officer Nevin Rand shot Edward C. Hyman, 42, of New York City after attempting to speak to him during an investigation of a reported burglary in the area of the Preble Street Soup Kitchen at 252 Oxford St. early Saturday morning,

Hyman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remained at Maine Medical Center Monday morning, Gorham said in a release Monday.

He will be charged with criminal threatening and failure to submit to arrest or detention, both misdemeanors.

Rand has been a Portland police officer since August 2018.

The office of the attorney general is also investigating the shooting.

“The Portland Police Department withheld the release of this information while we positively identified Mr. Hyman along with allowing him the time needed to recover so that he could notify his family,” Gorham said. “To ensure the integrity of the investigation no further details will be released at this time. When appropriate, the department will release further information.”

Gorham did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on Monday.

This story will be updated.