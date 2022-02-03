Portland police find body, believed to be missing woman

Mary Odano, 67, was last seen Jan. 27, police said Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department found a body on Thursday afternoon, and authorities say they believe it's a woman last seen Jan. 27.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Authorities said the body is believed to be Mary Odano.

The Portland Police Department is working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and the cause of death, according to the release.

Police asked anyone with information on Odano's disappearance to call 207-874-8575.