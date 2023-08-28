x
Police remove 'unstable' explosive devices found in Portland home

The hazardous items were collected Saturday afternoon, police say.
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department was called to Verrill Street on Saturday afternoon, where they collected two grenades and a claymore, taking them for disposal. 

A news release from the department stated a woman had discovered three suspicious items after cleaning out her deceased father's home.

The department's Hazardous Devices Unit looked over the items and found them to be a claymore and two grenades. The three of them were found to be "unstable" and were removed by an HDU robot. 

Police said they were then placed in a container for safe disposal, and there were no criminal charges filed.

“We are thankful that a concerned citizen erred on the side of caution and reached out to us immediately,” Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said in the release. “If you ever discover a suspicious package or device, it is always best to be safe and call emergency personnel to assess the situation.”  

Police said the department’s HDU is one of just three FBI-accredited bomb teams in Maine. 

