PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department issued an open letter to the Portland community on Friday, saying they "are saddened and deeply disturbed by the recent and tragic police-involved fatality in Minneapolis, MN."

Minneapolis saw its third consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd’s death on Monday. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can’t breathe as Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department, who is white, kneels on his neck. As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.

Four officers involved in Floyd's arrest were quickly fired, but none have been charged yet.

"You should know that the Portland Police Department has policies and strategies in place in order to prevent such a tragedy from happening here," the department wrote. "Maine’s law enforcement community, generally, and our Portland police officers, specifically, are literally second to none."

"Our policies and training prohibit neck type restraints. They also call for our officers’ use of force to be in response to an actual or imminent threat. Our ongoing training, whether in de-escalation, defensive tactics, use of force decision making, or implicit bias is aimed at allowing our officers to protect you, the public, and themselves, in a competent, disciplined and professional manner," the department wrote.

Protests spread beyond Minneapolis on Thursday, with demonstrations in New York City, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado and other states.

