Portland police respond to 'barricaded subject,' Sheridan Street closed

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a barricaded individual on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Sheridan Street, authorities say.

A Twitter post from the Portland Police Department stated Sheridan Street is shut down to through traffic between Congress Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Police said there is currently no danger to the public.

Portland Police are currently on Sheridan St with a barricaded subject. Sheridan Street is closed between Congress Street and Cumberland Avenue. There is no current danger to the public. — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) August 11, 2022

#HappeningNow Several @PolicePortland cruisers are blocking Sheridan St between Congress & Cumberland. Portland Police tweeted that there is a “barricaded subject” and no current threat to the public @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/DpZB2F55aK — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 11, 2022

A large tactical vehicle that says “rescue vehicle” on the side just arrived on Cumberland Ave. Police say there’s currently a barricaded subject on Sheridan St @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/XwJBtJRy8K — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the active scene on Sheridan St from Congress. Portland Rescue Vehicle has moved here and Sheridan is blocked between Congress and Cumberland @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/06ovC4P5VD — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 11, 2022

#BREAKING An individual was just brought by police out of a building on Sheridan St. and into a police cruiser. Cruiser is leaving the scene now @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/NpXnaiwx85 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 11, 2022

