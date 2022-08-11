Portland police respond to 'barricaded subject,' Sheridan Street closed

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a barricaded individual on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Sheridan Street, authorities say.
A Twitter post from the Portland Police Department stated Sheridan Street is shut down to through traffic between Congress Street and Cumberland Avenue.
Police said there is currently no danger to the public.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.
