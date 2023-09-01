Portland parks project getting over $2M for waterfront development

Phase 1 of the Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project plans to transform the parking lot between the State Pier and Ocean Gateway into a green public area.

The Portland Parks Conservancy will receive $2,145,000 to support the transformation of Portland waterfront property into a public green space.

The Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project plans to redevelop 11 acres of city-owned space between the State Pier and Fore Points Marina. This space will have walking and biking trails, trees, lawn areas, event space, and more.

Phase 1 includes turning the parking lot between the Ocean Gateway International Marine Passenger Terminal and the Maine State Pier into an open space to be used by the public.

The image above is a screenshot from the "Recording of Portland Harbor Common Phase 1 Meeting held on Sept 22nd 2021" Youtube video by the Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities.