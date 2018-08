PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A manhole explosion in Portland caused several roads to be closed and multiple power outages in the area Tuesday.

The Portland Fire Department said it happened at the intersection of Fore and Center streets.

Crews are currently on scene of a manhole explosion at the intersection of Fore St @ Center St. CMP is on scene. The intersection is closed in all directions. pic.twitter.com/NCP5IUYJtN — Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) August 14, 2018

CMP was on scene shortly before 5 p.m.

The intersection was closed in all directions.

