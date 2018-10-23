PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Portland man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with the Oct. 21 stabbing at Portland's State Theatre, police said Tuesday.

Joseph Lewis, 27, was arrested at the Portland Police Department at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

He's charged with elevated aggravated assault.

MORE | Police search for suspect who stabbed man at State Theater concert

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Norway, was still recovering Monday after suffering at least one puncture wound during the Oct. 21 event — a Dirty Heads concert.

Lewis is being held at Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $3,000.

Portland police said they continue to work with the victim, known witnesses and security staff at the State Theatre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland PD at 207-874-8575.

© NEWS CENTER Maine