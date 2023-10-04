All Portland shelters are at capacity, city says

If families or individuals arrive when all shelters are at capacity, the city plans to issue landlord forms so people can complete a self-directed housing search.

The City of Portland said Friday the Portland Expo has reached capacity, meaning all shelters in the city are full.

If families or individuals arrive when all shelters are at capacity, the city plans to issue landlord forms so that people can complete a self-directed housing search, according to a release from Kristen Dow, Portland's director of health and human services.

The city opened the Portland Expo earlier this month as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers. Most escaped to Maine from African nations, according to Dow. She said a family arrived Friday morning, bringing the total number of people staying at the Expo to 301.

Other shelters in the city, as well as contracted hotels currently operating as shelters, are also at max capacity, the release stated. The city said its shelters have the following capacities:

Homeless Services Center: 208

Family Shelter: 146

Portland Expo: 300

Saco Hotel: 328

GA Hotels: 159