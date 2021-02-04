Portland police investigating vandalism of more than 150 monuments and gravesites at Evergreen Cemetery

Police said the nature and extent of the damage indicates it’s likely that multiple incidents occurred over several days

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said in a release Friday that more than 150 monuments and gravesites at Evergreen Cemetery were found toppled or broken.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing teenagers running away from the cemetery on Friday, March 26. However, police said the nature and extent of the damage indicates it’s likely that multiple incidents occurred over several days.

“I’m always disheartened by such flagrant disregard for not only others’ property, but for the memories of our community’s loved ones,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said. “We have bolstered patrols in the cemeteries, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police department, even anonymously, to help us solve this senseless vandalism.”