Portland considers adding more beds to homeless shelter

The proposal was the focus of a protest outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon led by advocates for unhoused people.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates for unhoused people held a protest in front of Portland City Hall before a City Council workshop Tuesday afternoon.

The protest was aimed at one of the items on the workshop's agenda — a proposal by the city manager to add more beds to the Homeless Services Center in the city's Riverton neighborhood.

Despite it being a workshop with no vote. advocates still encouraged city councilors to vote no on the idea to temporarily increase the number of shelter beds from 208 to 350 for the winter.

"There needs to be a more permanent solution," Marie Kelly, an advocate for those experiencing homelessness who was at the protest, said.

The workshop came to order at 5 p.m. Council chambers quickly filled as many came to speak during an extended public comment period on the proposal.

Portland City Manager Danielle West said the proposal isn't meant to resolve the root cause of homelessness, but rather to address a crisis situation.

"This is just an idea," West said. "It’s using existing resources that we already have available.”

West said the project would cost roughly $1.5 million, but most of it would be covered by General Assistance. The city would be responsible for paying about $135,000.

Councilors expressed mixed opinions on the proposal. Councilor Mark Dion said he would vote against it. He expressed concerns on how it would impact those who live in Riverton. Councilor Anna Trevorrow said she has tolerance for the idea.

Comments varied during public comment from community members, business owners, and advocates.

“It might not be the solution for everybody in the encampment, but it may be the solution that saves a few lives, and I really hope we take some action over no action” Kristen Moustrouphis, the owner of Beacon Community Fitness, said.

One unhoused man spoke about the challenges of living in a shelter. He said it could make life even harder for individuals compared to living in an encampment.