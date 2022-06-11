Portland International Jetport's primary runway opens ahead of schedule

The main runway was closed for eight weeks back on April 18, due to construction. It was expected to open back up on June 13.

The primary runway at the Portland International Jetport (PWM) is back open Saturday, two days ahead of schedule, according to the airport's website.

The project, which cost an estimated $13.7 million dollars, required 50 to 70 workers to remove and install 34,000 tons of bituminous paving and nearly 20 miles of wire for the runway lighting systems, according to airport director Paul Bradbury.