Portland included in 2022 All-American City winners

The National Civic League named Portland one of 10 winners across the country of the All-America City Award.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland received national recognition for supporting school children living in public housing.

The National Civic League named Portland one of ten winners across the country of the 2022 All-America City Award, Portland ConnectED Executive Director Matt Dubel said in an email.

Portland community leaders were presented with the award Friday by Chris Gates, the former President of the National Civic League, at a ceremony held at Riverton Park housing community in Portland.

Community leaders said Portland won because of its local groups' commitment to helping children and their families thrive. The groups worked together to make tutoring, internships, and other after-school activities easier to access during the pandemic.

“We are happy to designate Portland as an All-America City," President of the National Civic League Doug Linkhart said. "They showed, even in the face of a global pandemic, that they can bring people together to help kids and families thrive.”

"Portland was recognized as an example of community collaboration for its partnerships between Portland Housing Authority, the Portland Public Schools, and a network of community organizations that are part of the Portland ConnectED partnership," Dubel said. “The good news is that even as challenges persist, community organizations in Portland have come together as never before to support school success for students in public housing,” he was quoted saying.