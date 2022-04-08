Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland

The Maine Forest Service will investigate to find its cause.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant.

Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the fire.

Grant said the Maine Forest Service will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Brentwood Street at Hamblet Avenue to Newman Street have now reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.