Portland elementary, middle schools could soon be without regular bus rides due to shortage of drivers

Superintendent Xavier Botana said the school department is working on solutions but encouraged parents to consider alternatives.

Portland Public School Superintendent Xavier Botana has released a letter to community members informing them that one or more daily school bus runs for elementary and middle school students may be canceled due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Contingency and alternative plans are being worked on by the schools, Botana said, but he encouraged families to think about other ways to get their kids to and from school.

According to Botana, the schools are exploring possibilities including arranging for school volunteers to be available for carpooling and making METRO bus passes available to middle school students who do not have other options.

The labor shortage in Maine and across the country has impacted school districts’ ability to hire a range of staff, including substitute teachers, food service staff, custodians, and bus drivers.

Earlier this fall, Botana said the department would cut back on bus transportation for extracurricular activities so they could prioritize bus runs that get students to and from schools.

Portland Public Schools has 24 buses, managing in excess of 60 routes each day because almost every bus does three distinct runs daily serving three different schools. Fifteen of those buses transport students with disabilities.

Botana says the schools plan on prioritizing special education transportation to minimize disruption to those vulnerable students.

If cancellations become necessary, it will likely impact the nine buses that serve regular education students, he said.

In the letter sent Sunday to staff, families, and community members, Botana said. "We know how important bus transportation is to our working families and deeply regret that the driver shortage means we may not be able to offer it consistently to everyone this fall. Please know we are working as hard as we can to come up with the least disruptive solutions to this problem. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation, and please know that we all share the same goal of having all our students in school and learning."