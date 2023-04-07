Portland seeks artists to paint Adirondack chairs

And yes, you get paid! The deadline to apply is Monday, April 10.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Downtown is looking for artists who could paint one or several Adirondack chairs in an effort to help beautify the city.

The chairs were locally bought at Reny's, and the only requirement is for the chairs to be bright and colorful. Cary Tyson, executive director of Portland Downtown, said there are not many places to have a seat in public spaces in Portland, so they are aiming to fix that.

"We are going to pay each one at least $100 for each chair, looking for some creative designs, and these are going to be on Dana Street, on Milk Street, and maybe on Monument Square a little bit, so there are going to be a lot of great places for folks to sit have coffee outside [and] for tourists to enjoy our lovely waterfront and enjoy the wonderful summer here," he said.





The deadline to apply closes on Monday, April 10.

"Then we will make our announcement in about a week, and they've got about a month to paint them and get them back to us," Tyson said. "[The chairs] are currently unassembled. You don't have to assemble them. We did that because we thought it be easier for the artist, so we can assemble them either in advance or after the fact. Either way is fine."

If you'd like to submit a design and apply, you can do that at the Portland Downtown website, where the guidelines are listed.

