Portland dispensaries highlight security protocols after Sweet Dirt break-in

Sweet Dirt was broken into early Friday morning. The prospective thieves made off with gummies that had no THC in them, according to Portland police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland dispensary Sweet Dirt was closed Monday for cosmetic repairs, as store management said two unknown people broke in Friday morning after midnight to steal marijuana.

According to Sweet Dirt CEO Jim Henry, it's state policy to lock away all products with THC in them when off business hours.

"I think people perceive when they come here after hours there would be a product they could steal. That's a challenge," Henry said.

No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue, Henry said. The Portland Police Department said what was stolen, was non-weed-infused gummies that were for display purposes at the store.

"This happened because someone was misinformed. It was a failed attempt," Henry said. "This is a teachable moment to let the community at large know this is not something of an unsafe environment. But it's not an easy target if you're going to smash and grab."

Other dispensaries have to go through the same strict licensing and planning for opening a weed business.

Elevation 207 sits a few blocks from Sweet Dirt.

Logan Martyn-Fisher, the owner of the store, said opening the location took two years, including construction and extensive paperwork.

"All dispensaries have done everything we can that this isn't some sort of crime attractant. We want to be secure," Martyn-Fisher said.

Sweet Dirt is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

Portland Police Department Leuitennat Robert Doherty said the department is "actively" investigating the burglary at Sweet Dirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department.