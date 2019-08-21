PORTLAND, Maine — Officials in Maine's largest city say they deny obstruction charges in a developer's lawsuit about a failed project that never came to pass.

The lawsuit concerns a development called the "Midtown" project that would have brought 450 housing units and almost 100,000 square feet (9,290 square meters) of retail space to a neighborhood just outside Portland's downtown. Developer Federated Cos. said Monday it's suing the city and City Manager Jon Jennings with a claim they blocked progress and didn't fulfill contractual obligations.

The Portland Press Herald reports the city's still reviewing the complaint, but a spokesman says Portland "steadfastly denies all of the claims" asserted in it.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Portland and seeks at least $75,000 in damages. The developer's based in Florida.