PORTLAND, Maine — A citywide parking ban has been declared in Portland, from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

However, due to New Year's Eve festivities, the city will not tow from the downtown district until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The city of Portland said most parking garages will be available at a reduced rate during snow bans.

Here is the city's list of available parking options during the parking ban:

Deering Oaks - on the Tennis Court Road only - only on the left side of the road. No parking on the right side.

Fitzpatrick Stadium parking lot - this is the lot behind the Ice Arena. Do not park adjacent to the Ice Arena.

Hadlock Field parking lot

Hadlock Field parking lot All Portland Public School parking lots except the Reiche School lots that abut the school and playgrounds/soccer field and pool on Clark St AND Brackett Street. *Must be out by 6:30 AM.

Cutter St. lots (off the Eastern Prom)

Beach St. lot accessible from Commercial St. after 8 PM.

City lot at the corner of Park and Commercial streets across the street from the

IMT (International Marine Terminal) AKA Angelo's Acre 441 Commercial St.

IMT (International Marine Terminal) AKA Angelo's Acre 441 Commercial St. On Peaks Island, snow ban parking is available at the Welch St. parking lot

Western Prom - Bowdoin to West Street (waterside)

Eastern Prom - Turner to East End School property light pole 33 (waterside)

Marginal Way - Plowman to just before the entrance area to the East End Wastewater treatment Plant (waterside) ** Please do not park on Marginal Way if there is flooding or standing water. **Parking is not allowed in the Maine DOT park and ride lot.

Preble Street Extension Parking Lot (Across from Hannaford) - adhere to the spaces that are designated for snow ban parking.

State Street Extension - Parking is available on State St Ext between Forest Ave & Park Ave across from the entrance to Deering Oaks Park. Left side of the road only where parking is typically available. Adhere to any no parking signs closest to Forest Ave.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Public Works Customer Service at 874-8493 or Portland's Parking Ban Hotline at 879-0300.

RELATED: State offices closed Tuesday

RELATED: Messy morning: Snow inland, switching to rain at the coast

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine's most-read stories of 2019