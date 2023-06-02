Many displaced after Bramhall Street fire in Portland

No residents of the building or firefighters were injured, fire officials said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Multiple people were displaced after an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Bramhall Street in Portland.

Around 4:41 a.m., Portland fire crews responded to an alarm for a building fire located at 59 Bramhall St., a news release from the Portland Fire Department said.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered fire coming from multiple top-floor windows of the nine-unit multifamily apartment building, according to the release.

Fire officials said there were working smoke alarms throughout the apartment building and that the bulk of the fire was extinguished shortly before 5 a.m.

"A second alarm was transmitted at 4:58 a.m. for additional personnel to assist with extensive overhaul related to the size of the building," the release said.

No residents of the building or firefighters were reported injured, but two residents were evaluated on the scene, the release stated.

According to fire officials, 11 people were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

During the time the fire was ablaze, roads in the immediate surrounding area were closed. All roads have since been reopened.

An investigation has been conducted, and Portland fire officials said the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.