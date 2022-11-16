Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says

This comes after the street being closed for months due to ongoing construction.

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials.

Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday, she told NEWS CENTER Maine work was supposed to be done by Tuesday since winter is approaching.

"We can't have work like this happening should we get a storm and need to perform winter operations," Grondin said in the email.

The project has already seen several delays, which is why the city gave them a final hard deadline.

Of course, this doesn't mean all work will be completed by Nov. 23, but the city wanted Free Street open for the aforementioned reasons.

"It is not uncommon to grant extensions past the deadline, but this time of year those extensions can be day-to-day depending on weather," Grondin said.

As for any penalties for the delays, those would need to be discussed with Portland's corporation counsel. Grondin did not have that info as of Wednesday evening.