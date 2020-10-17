Portland City Manager Jennings agrees to one-year contract extention

City Manager Jon Jennings has agreed to a one-year contract extension as part of his recent performance evaluation.

The employment contract extension will go before the City Council for a first read during its Monday, October 19, 2020. The second reading will be held at the Monday, November 9, 2020 meeting.

Jennings’ current contract is set to end July 12, 2021. If approved by the Council it would now conclude on July 12, 2022.

Jennings assumed the role of City Manager in July of 2015. His initial three-year contract was extended for a second three-year term in December of 2017 during his last performance evaluation.

The Council recently held two executive sessions on October 6 and 14 to conduct the Manager’s performance evaluation. It was during this process that Jennings said he would consider a one-year extension and not another three-year contract.

“I would like to thank Mayor Snyder and the City Council for their time and feedback during my review process,” said Jon Jennings. “In light of everything the city is facing right now due to the pandemic and its impact on our fiscal health, I agreed to stay on for an additional year to assist the Mayor and Council as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

Jennings added, “It’s an honor to lead our amazing set of public servants as we provide essential municipal services to our residents, business owners, and visitors, as well as carrying out the policy actions of the Council. At the local government level, we play a pivotal role in shaping our community and the daily lives of our citizens. We’ve made great strides toward streamlining our processes, improving customer service, and ensuring our most vulnerable citizens are cared for. But there is more work to be done, and that’s why I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving as manager for a little while longer.”