Portland city leaders respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Five police officers are accused of brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death on Jan. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Interim City Manager Danielle West, and Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham issued a statement Monday in response to the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, died on Jan. 10 after he was allegedly beaten by five police officers. His death, which became the nation's latest instance of police brutality, has resulted in second-degree murder charges against the police officers reportedly involved.

Following Nichols' death, the five police officers were fired after an internal investigation concluded they used excessive force, among other violations.

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Portland leaders said Monday they would "like to reiterate the City's unwavering and continued commitment to building trust, confidence and partnership with our community."

Full Statement from Portland city leaders

“The recent arrest of five Memphis Police officers for the murder of Tyre Nichols and the release of video of this incident is the latest in a series of highly publicized police-citizen encounters over the past few years.

"The City of Portland knows that tragedies such as these damage the public’s trust in local government’s integrity, transparency, and commitment to protecting the safety and constitutional rights of every person we encounter.

"We would like to reiterate the City’s unwavering and continued commitment to building trust, confidence and partnership with our community. We are truly honored and privileged to work with the dedicated members of the Portland Police Department and our entire community as we carry out this important work.

"The actions of the former Memphis police officers are not in keeping with the values of the Portland Police Department and American law enforcement as a whole. Portland Police remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting our community.”

Court records showed that all five former Memphis officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — have been released from jail after posting bail. All five are due in court at 9 a.m. Feb. 17, 2023.

Police video of the deadly incident was released Friday evening. The Memphis police chief said Friday the video in total will be more than an hour long.

Nichols' mother warned of the “horrific” nature of the video, but she pleaded with supporters to “protest in peace.”

Nichols' family attorneys said the video shows the 29-year-old being beaten for three minutes in a "savage" encounter that is reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.