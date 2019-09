PORTLAND, Maine — On Friday the city of Portland will have a new Chief of Police.

According to the city of Portland communications director, Jessica Grondin, Frank Clark will be sworn in as Chief of Police at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Merrill Rehearsal Hall at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland.

Grondin says that Clark was unanimously confirmed by the Portland City Council, following Jon Jennings' selection as the finalist for the position.

Clark begins on Monday, September 9.

