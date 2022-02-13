Portland art museum fundraises for expansion, new building

The Portland Museum of Art plans to expand to an adjacent building formerly occupied by the Children's Museum.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art has launched a campaign to raise $85 million for a project to accommodate a growing collection and increasing numbers of visitors.

The Portland Press Herald reports the museum will either replace or significantly expand the building where the former Children’s Museum was located.

The art museum bought that building, at 142 Free St., in 2019. The Children's Museum has since relocated to a new, larger building at Thompson's Point.

Museum director Mark Bessire said it was in a good financial position to grow.