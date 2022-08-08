Police search for missing Portland 12-year-old

He was last seen at his home on Cumberland Avenue in Portland Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department has issued an alert for Geraldo Mbacu of Portland Monday afternoon.

Mbacu, 12, was last seen at his home on Cumberland Avenue at approximately 10 a.m., according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Mbacu is a black male who weighs about 85 pounds and is approximately 4 feet, 10 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts, according to the release.

Police say Mbacu has only been in Portland for four days and is not yet familiar with the area. Police do not currently know the direction of his travel.

Mbacu may be experiencing mental health issues at this time, according to the release.

If you may have information regarding Mbacu's location, please contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8479 or dial 911.